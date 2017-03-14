History Teacher Raps About The Civil War Over Migos And Adele Amongst Others

David Yancey is a middle school social studies teacher from Georgia who wanted to find a different way to build a rapport with his students.

He told Complex, “I am a middle school social studies teacher and I try my best to engage the students where they are. I try to build rapport, teach the material, and ultimately bridge the gap. Too often teachers just tell students to learn things because we say so, but instead we need to meet them where they are. I ask the students the song that the kids are into and I adjust the content to match.”

Yancey takes popular songs, and adjust the lyrics to educate the students about the Civil War!

For a lesson about the Cherokee, Yancey performed over one of our favorites, “Hello” from Adele.

He also reowrked the lyrics to Migos’ “Bad and Boujee” to be called “Mad and Losing,” and contains references to General Ulysses Grant and the Emancipation Proclamation.

These are so great! Keep up the great work, David!

Good night everyone. Wow what a day! Thank you so much for all of the positive vibes, I'm so blessed. — David Yancey (@yanceydawg) March 14, 2017

Via Complex