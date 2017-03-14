Jordan Peele Just Became The First African American Director To Clear $100M At The Box Office In Debut Film

Comedian Jordan Peele just made history!
Jordan Peele just became the first African American director to bring in $100 million in his very first feature film. Not only is Peele the director of “Get Out,” but he also wrote the script too. The film was given a $4 million budget. In roughly three weeks, the movie has made twenty-five times that amount.
Peele also took a moment to say thank you to the fans…
There’s a reason why Peele’s flick is doing so well…it’s fantastic. It’s still getting great reviews…99% on Rotten Tomatoes. if you haven’t seen “Get Out” yet, it’s simply a must!
Congrats! Well deserved!