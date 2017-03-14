Olly The Dog Is So Excited About Running The Obstacle Course That He Can’t Contain His Energy

Olly the Jack Russell Terrier may not be Best In Show this year for Crufts 2017, but he’s certainly the fan favorite.

Meet Olly the dog! He just might be the most excited dog on Earth! In fact, he’s so excited that he simply could not follow his handler’s instructions during the obstacle course at Crufts. Not only that, but this little ball of fur was over jumping every obstacle at crazy high speeds. He took a pretty big tumble over a rail and rolled right back up to continue on with the course.

While everyone is loving Olly, we have to point out the announcer too. How cute is this guy! He might more excited watching Olly than Olly is about running the course. Actually, he seems to be enjoying the show more than anyone else in the room!

Such a great moment!