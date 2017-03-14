SPOILER ALERT: This Is Us Finale Leaves Us Speechless

March 14, 2017 10:14 PM
Filed Under: Finale, Jack, Season 2, this is us

The much anticipated… dreaded? finale of This Is Us has depended upon us.

Tonight’s “Moonshadow” episode was previewed last week, showing Jack continuing a possibly extremely ill-fated drive to Rebecca’s music gig while intoxicated …. which left us wondering if Rebecca would be stuck planning a funeral instead of her next step in the music career.

It all came to play tonight but shockingly, did not reveal details of his death; instead, it bounced all around from Jack and Rebecca’s first meet, a seperation and of course hints about Season 2.

Executive producer Ken Olin, says the lack of closure may leave viewers feeling cheated, but he assures us the answer will be revealed when it’s time.

What did you think about the finale, or lack there of?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live