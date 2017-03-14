SPOILER ALERT: This Is Us Finale Leaves Us Speechless

The much anticipated… dreaded? finale of This Is Us has depended upon us.

Tonight’s “Moonshadow” episode was previewed last week, showing Jack continuing a possibly extremely ill-fated drive to Rebecca’s music gig while intoxicated …. which left us wondering if Rebecca would be stuck planning a funeral instead of her next step in the music career.

It all came to play tonight but shockingly, did not reveal details of his death; instead, it bounced all around from Jack and Rebecca’s first meet, a seperation and of course hints about Season 2.

Executive producer Ken Olin, says the lack of closure may leave viewers feeling cheated, but he assures us the answer will be revealed when it’s time.

What did you think about the finale, or lack there of?