‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ Creator, Stephen Hillenburg Diagnosed With ALS

March 14, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: ALS, Creator, lou gehrigs disease, SpongeBob SquarePants, stephen hillenburg

Stephen Hillenberg, creator of ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’, announced he was diagnosed with ALS.

Variety is reporting that the 55-year-old intends to continue working on the series, which has been on the air since 1999.

“I wanted people to hear directly from me that I have been diagnosed with ALS.,” the statement reads. “Anyone who knows me knows that I will continue to work on ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ and my other passions for as long as I am able. My family and I are grateful for the outpouring of love and support. We ask that our sincere request for privacy be honored during this time.”

Variety adds, that Hillenberg is still in the early stages of his illness. Last year Nickelodeon renewed the show for it’s 10th and 11th season.

