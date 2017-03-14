“This Is Us” Finale Airs Tonight! Watch A Sneak Preview And Read Part Of The Script!

March 14, 2017 7:12 AM
When was the last time a television series tugged at out heartstrings like This is Us has?

The first season’s finale airs tonight on NBC, where we will hopefully find out the fate of Jack as he drove intoxicated to Rebecca’s gig at the end of last week’s episode.  Form the preview, tonight’s finale, titled “Moonlight” looks to be focused on Jack and Rebecca’s storyline.

A page from tonight’s script can also be read HERE, so grab those tissues, silence your phones and get ready for the finale!

Via EW!

