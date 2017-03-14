Watch: Insane Clown Posse Cover Christina Aguilera And It’s Completely Weird And Amazing

So the Insane Clown Posse have never exactly been highly regarded for their musicianship.

Some of their songs include “Chicken Huntin,” “Hell’s Forecast,” and of course “Night of the Chainsaw.” Never in a million years could you guess that they at some point would have anything to do with pop diva Christina Aguilera, but hey, today’s Tuesday, and anything is possible.

They took Aguilera’s 2002 hit “Beautiful,” and rewrote the lyrics to not necessarily be a source of empowerment for people who do not feel comfortable with themselves, but instead as a big “screw you” to all “da haters.”

Check out the video below and BE WARNED, NSFW language is ahead so please watch with caution.

Via TV Overmind