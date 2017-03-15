Canine Corner: Peanut

March 15, 2017 10:05 PM By Sybil Summers
Hi my name is Peanut, and I am a one-year-old Chihuahua mix.  I came to my foster family with my four itty-bitty puppies in December, 2016. My foster mom said I was a really good mama, but now that all my pups have been adopted, I’m ready for my new home! Don’t get me wrong, I really love my foster brother and sisters and even Chip the kitty, but I’m ready to find my forever family!

peanut3 Canine Corner: Peanut

peanut5 Canine Corner: Peanut

I am a spunky little thing weighing nearly eight pounds. I love to play, but also love lap time, and I give all the kisses you want for no extra charge! I’ve already received my immunizations. I’m spayed, micro-chipped, and I’m house- and crate-trained. What’s not to love?!

peanut4 Canine Corner: Peanut

peanut1 Canine Corner: Peanut

Today, I am writing this from my doctor’s office because I was found to be heartworm-positive.  The treatment involves a 24-hour a visit to the vet and 30 days of antibiotics. I got a shot today, and I’ll get the second one tomorrow. They say I will be a lady of leisure for the next 30 days: a house pet with rest and potty breaks but no stairs or running around. Then I will resume monthly heartworm prevention like every other dog. Legacy Humane Society will cover my follow-up test 4-6 months after treatment.

I just know I’ll be a great addition to some family…is it yours? If you are interested in adopting me, please complete an online application at: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

Watch adorable Peanut in action.

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

