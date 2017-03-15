Is Caitlyn Jenner About To Join The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills?

March 15, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: Beverly Hills, Bruce Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Real Housewives, reality, Television

If the rumors are true, Caitlyn Jenner could soon be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While the former Olympian is preparing for the release of her memoir The Secrets Of My Life, Jenner is reportedly tired of Kris, and is looking to venture out into something different.

A source told Naughty Gossip, “Caitlyn’s reality show was cancelled after bad ratings and she doesn’t want to return to The Kardashian show.  She is in talks about joining Housewives.  The President of BRAVO is also the President of E! So she doesn’t have to worry about contract issues.  Caitlyn wants to get away from Kris, and Housewives is her way away from her.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently airing its 7th season.

Via Naughty Gossip

