NBC To Air Primetime Specials Of SNL’s Weekend Update In August

Saturday Night Live usually takes the summers off from its weekly schedule, but this upcoming August, a few of their staff will have to take a shorter summer vacation.

Throughout the month of August, NBC will air four primetime specials of its popular “Weekend Update” segment which features Colin Jost’s and Michael Che’s satirical spin on current events and the news of the day.

Update is coming to primetime! #SNL Weekend Update premieres August 10 at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/YG7AB3A1mQ — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 14, 2017

CNN believes that spinning off “Update” is a no-brainer for the network, since the series has “arguably never been more relevant.” With Alec Baldwin’s parody of Donald Trump, and Melissa McCarthy’s amazing Sean Spicer impression, SNL‘s ratings have never been higher, and is averaging more than 11 viewers who watch the show live or within a week of its broadcast, which is up 26% from last year.

Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment said in a statement, “SNL is having its best season in a quarter of a century. So we didn’t want them to take the summer off.”

The network also said that other SNL castmembers would be making appearances on the specials as well.

Via CNN