Sex Tape Of Actress Mischa Barton Being Shopped Around As “Revenge Pornography”

The potential existence of a sex tape has caused star of The O.C. Mischa Barton to lawyer up.

Barton’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, has said any recorded video that might be circulating of her client was recorded “without her consent.” In a statement, Bloom said, “It has been reported that naked or sexually explicit images of Ms. Barton are being ‘shopped around.’ Ms. Barton does not consent to any disclosure of any such images. She believes that she was recorded without her consent by someone she was seeing at the time.”

Bloom classified the tape as “revenge pornography,” and promises whoever is shopping around the tape that “we will come find you, and we will come after you.”

Last January, police responded to a call at Mischa Barton’s home where the actress was reportedly shouting and speaking incoherently while hanging over the fence in her backyard.

