Shawn Mendes To Make Big Screen Debut In Ivan Reitman Film “Summer Of Love”

March 15, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: acting, Movies, Shawn Mendes, sumemr of love, Summer of Love, treat you better

One of our favorite superstars, Shawn Mendes is about to shift gears into the movie industry.

The “Treat You Better” singer is looking to make his feature film debut in an upcoming Ivan Reitman project titled Summer of Love.  Not a ton of details are available yet about the project, but it looks to focus on the summer of 1967, when as many 100,000 people, mostly young hippies, gathered in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood to oppose the Vietnam War.

Although Mendes voice a character in The Weinstein Co.’s 2013 animated film Underdogs, this will be his first role in a live-action feature.

Reitman is most likely best known for directing the original Ghostbusters, and has never directed a musical before.

Via Hollywood Reporter

