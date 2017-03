This Saturday, March 18th, Austin Mahone will join Aaron Carter, Olivia Holt, Daniel Skye, Los 5 at the AMP 103.7’s Spring Break Out.

Before his performance, he talked with Tanner Kloven on his new single, Lady with Pitbull, future plans, and how he is going to be celebrating his 21st birthday next month, and he revealed if he has a special lady friend or not.

