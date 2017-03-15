The Former Preston Hollow Home Of Mary Kay Ash To Be Torn Down Due To Its Poor Condition

The former Preston Hollow home of Mary Kay Ash, founder of the Mary Kay cosmetic company, has been introduced to a wrecking ball. Construction crews took to dismantling the home, after buyers proved to not be interested; its desirability was listed as “very poor.”

The home was built in 1984 and features six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and four half-bathrooms, sits on 1.05 acres, and is pink! The home had originally been listed for sale at $5.7 million, but was downgraded to $1.9 million because of its poor condition.

A source close to the home told D Magazine, that because the house was so “specialized and personalized,” tearing it down and replacing it with something new was the right choice to make. The source said, “It may have started out as a great custom house, but, over the course of time, it was just not kept up. In my view, it was un-saveable.”

