These Encased Beauty and the Beast Style Roses Last forever

The London based company Forever Rose makes roses that last forever.

If you ever wanted to own a rose just like in Beauty and the Beast well now you can. These flowers are 100% real and can live forever. These flowers, need no care at all, no water or sunlight and they still won’t whither away if kept in its case. These rose are quite different, they come from the from the mineral rich volcanic soils of Ecuador in South America, and have unusually strong petals which grow up to ten times thicker and five times larger than any other blooms available. The company wouldn’t mention what they use to make these rose last forever, all they said is that its a “secrete Potion”. These rose aren’t cheap either, their beauty and the beast style rose goes for $200 and even come in 30 different colors. Check out the roses below.