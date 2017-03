You haven’t seen a stainless steel tumbler like this before.

About 5 months ago a Reddit user painted the iconic orange and white Styrofoam onto his yeti tumbler, now Whataburger sells a legit tumbler. The stainless steel tumbler resembles that of your average Whataburger Styrofoam cup. Now you can rep your favorite burger place in Texas every where you go with this tumbler. You can purchase these awesome tumblers online for the 42.99 here

Bet they don’t have that at In N Out.