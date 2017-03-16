Actress Mischa Barton Files Restraining Order Against Former Boyfriends in Revenge Porn Case

March 16, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: boyfriends, mischa barton, restraining order, revenge porn

This is serious business. Women have committed suicide when these types of photos and videos go public. Mischa Barton has decided it’s time to “stand up for her rights.” The actress says she was recorded and photographed without her consent.

California has strong laws regarding ‘revenge porn.’

Mischa has obtained restraining orders against two ex-boyfriends due to reports that a sex tape involving her being shopped to online porn sites.

A California judge that Jon Zacharias and Adam Shaw “may not sell, distribute, give away or show any naked photos or videos of any type of Mischa Barton.”

The court orders state that Mischa briefly dates Zacharias starting last October and that he “recorded me having sex with him, taking a shower and took other naked pictures of me WITHOUT MY PERMISSION OR KNOWLEDGE. Jon is trying to sell those tapes without my permission for $500,000.”

I’m sure there are more sleazy things to do. I just can’t think of one right now.

