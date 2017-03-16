Guardians Of The Galaxy Director, James Gunn, Confirms There Will Be A Third Movie

Guardians 2 hasn’t even hit theaters yet and we already have word that there will be a third installment of the hugely popular Marvel movie.

Director, James Gunn, has confirmed the rumor. In an interview with Complex, Gunn said…

“There will be a Guardians 3, that’s for sure. We’re trying to figure it out. I’m trying to figure out what I want to do really, that’s all it is. I got to figure out where I want to be, what I want to spend the next three years of my life doing. You know, I’m going to make another big movie; is it the Guardians or something else? I’m just going to figure it out over the next couple of weeks.”

Sadly, it looks like there’s a chance Gunn will not be director the third film! Boooo! You can read his entire interview HERE.

By the way, Gunn has another project headed to theaters this weekend. It’s called The Belko Experiment, which also stars Guardians’ Michael Rooker.

Yep, we’re in!