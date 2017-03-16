Headphones Explode in Woman’s Face Mid-flight

First it was smart phones exploding now its head phones.

A woman who was returning to Melbourne Australia from Beijing was sleeping on the flight when the headphones spontaneously combusted. 2 hours into the flight the passenger who asked to not be identified, heard a a loud explosion, according to news release from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau. “As I went to turn around I felt burning on my face,” she said. “I just grabbed my face which caused the headphones to go around my neck.” “I continued to feel burning so I grabbed them off and threw them on the floor. They were sparking and had small amounts of fire.” She was about to stomp on the once they were on the floor, thankfully the flight attendants had gotten a bucket of water to pour on them. The battery and cover were melted and stuck to the floor of the plane. The passenger endured severe burns on her face and hands. The other passengers on the plane had to endure the smell of burnt plastic and hair for the remainder of the flight. Australian officials are warning airplane passengers about battery-operated devices.

I’m starting not to trust batteries if they keep exploding on people, especially during a flight.