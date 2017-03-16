Leah Remini’s Scientology & The Aftermath Has Been Picked Up For Season 2

March 16, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: A&E, Leah Remini, Scientology, Season 2, Series

Leah Remini’s Scientology docuseries is getting another season on A&E.

The actress confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the story isn’t over. Remini said…

“The way the organization has responded without taking responsibility for what they do to people, I need to continue.”

In addition to the second season, the series will also add more episodes. There’s even talk of an Emmy campaign! Scientology and the Aftermath Season 2 is scheduled to hit the airwaves sometime this summer.

If you haven’t seen the series, it is a must-watch!

