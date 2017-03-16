MTV Received A Mysterious Kanye West Package, And It’s Contains Leave Us Dumbfounded

Yesterday, MTV received a package they weren’t expecting, and it contained some items they couldn’t believe, all having to do with Kanye West.

MTV reporter Hilary Hughes examined the contents of the package, which included a card with a 9-digit set of numbers, a VHS tape titled “E Pluribus Unum,” a white card with white raised lettering.

The 9-digit set of numbers ended up being a web address for a Kanye related website that contains references to NASA, Kanye himself, and something called Project 10. It’s all accompanied by a seemingly incoherent video with just static and white noise. HOWEVER, if you wait and watch the video in full, and wait to the very end, you will be disappointed because it’s just static, feedback, and noise. The date “March 20” is written under the video for some reason too.

The VHS tape ended up being a LONGER cut of the white noise and feedback from the website, and it didn’t even have special features! The card with the white lettering had the date “August 10” inscribed on it, which led MTV to believe this could be connected to Project 10, which they felt could be a creepy way to announce a new album!

BUT THEN, Kanye’s reps told MTV this was all a complete hoax and denied his involvement altogether. BUT THEN THEN, someone posted a picture on Twitter of a poster located in an Atlanta subway that showed the same web address along with Kanye’s name in big bold print!

Some dude in Atlanta just saw this on the subway too. pic.twitter.com/7sPMC5AExG — Stephen Donaldson (@Sir_Narwhal) March 15, 2017

Ok that’s not weird at all.

So this definitely has to do with a new Kanye project right? Most likely an album? Nobody in the know is answering any questions right now, but it looks like we will all find something out on the 20th!

Via Teen Vogue