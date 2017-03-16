So WHY Did Dirk Nowitzki Recieve A Potato In The Mail Yesterday?

March 16, 2017 5:08 AM
Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas Mavericks, DFW, Dirk Nowitzki, local, Mark Cuban, Potato, potato parcel, Shark Tank

Our little world was thrown for a loop yesterday when the almighty Dirk Nowitzki received a potato in the mail, and nobody was really sure how to react.

Was this the work of a crazed fan who needs to be found immediately for Dirk’s safety?  Was this an act of aggression and a challenge from LeBron James?

Well, we have finally solved the mystery of the mysterious potato.  Looking at the return address on the package, you can see it reads “Potato Parcel.”  Potato Parcel is a company that creates and sends personalized spuds to customers, and they came to prominence after appearing on ABC’s Shark Tank, where they received an investment from Kevin O’Leary.

The owner of Potato Parcel, Alex Craig and Riad Bekhit, confirmed they were the ones behind Potato-Gate, and now we really want our own potato for ourselves!

Via FTW

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live