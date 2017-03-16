Texas Woman Hit By Train In The Middle Of Model Shoot

March 16, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: 2017, Accident, AMP 103.7, Houston, model shoot, navasota, Texas, Train

The mother of a 19-year-old Texas woman says her daughter was killed when she was struck by a train in Navasota, TX while having photos taken of her on the tracks in a bid to launch a modeling career.

The girl’s mother, Hakamie Stevenson said that her daughter Fredzania Thompson, attended Blinn College in Bryan, Texas, but wanted to put her education on hold to begin modeling.  Apparently Thompson was standing between two sets of tracks Friday in Navasota when a BNSF Railway train approached, according to authorities.  She moved out of the way of the train but was apparently unaware that a Union Pacific train was coming in the opposite direction on the other tracks and was struck.

The person who was taking photos of Thompson was not hurt.

Navasota is about 60 miles northwest of Houston.

