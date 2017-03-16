Tony Romo Tapped To Co-Host Fantasy Football Convention In Dallas

After several unsuccessful attempts, Tony Romo is again scheduled to co-host a Fantasy Football convention in Dallas this summer.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback will team up with ESPN Fantasy analyst Matthew Berry to host the inaugural National Fantasy Football Convention July 14-16.

More than 100 NFL players — including players from the Cowboys like Jason Witten, Ezekiel Elliott and Dez Bryant — and personalities will participate in the three-day event that will feature parties, games, signings, photo opportunities and more.

“Our main goal has always been to give the fans a chance to interact with the players during a truly unforgettable experience,” event CEO Andy Alberth said in a statement. “And after three years of hard work, we’re unbelievably excited to see it all come together this summer in Dallas.”

Romo and other organizers tried to hold events in Southern California in 2015 and Las Vegas in 2016, but were rebuffed by the NFL.

Romo’s and his company, Fan Expo LLC, sued the NFL for $1 million in damages, alleging that the league intimidated players scheduled to appear at previous events.

The judge ruled in favor of the NFL.