14-Year-Old Finds 7.44 Carat Diamond In Arkansas State Park Known As “Crater Of Diamonds”

Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas charges visitors $10 to search for diamonds amongst its 911 acres.

After just 30 minutes of searching, 14-year-old Kalel Langford noticed a rock about the size of a pinto bean he thought looked pretty special. The stone was coffee-colored and a little frosty, but he and his dad both knew they needed to get it looked at.

14-year-old Kalel Langford, of Centerton, left Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park with quite the flashy find — a 7.44 carat diamond. pic.twitter.com/6reK0xyxFY — Katelynn Zoellner (@5NEWSKatelynn) March 16, 2017

The rock ended up being the seventh largest diamond ever found at the park, and the largest brown diamond in 40 years at 7.44 carats.

Kalel named the diamond the “Superman Diamond,” after his love for the Man of Steel, because of the park’s generous “finders keepers” policy, he plans on keeping the diamond as a souvenir. More than 75,000 diamonds have been found at the park since it opened in 1906.

14-year-old boy finds a 7.44 carat diamond in Arkansas state park after 30-minute search https://t.co/flqOQ9q5VA pic.twitter.com/JR4d8G4fat — CNN (@CNN) March 17, 2017

Via CNN