Amazon Prime Is Adding Alcohol To It’s List

March 17, 2017 6:06 PM
In what seems to be an effort to offer literally everything in its same-, one- and two-day delivery service menus, Amazon Prime announced alcoholic beverages are now available.  But Prime customers in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio can get beer and wine through Prime Now, which delivers in an hour or less.

Customers can enter their ZIP code in the Prime Now app or on primenow.com to see if the service is available, or can request to be notified when the service becomes available in their area.

“We are excited to continue expanding our product offerings and we know customers will love getting wine and beer delivered right to their door in one hour or less,” said Stephenie Landry, vice president of Prime Now worldwide. “Whether you run out of wine at your dinner party or need more chilled champagne for mimosas at a family brunch, Prime Now can save customers time with superfast delivery so they can skip a trip to the store.”

