“Beauty And The Beast” Is Well On Its Way To Breaking An All-Time Record

The live-action Beauty and the Beast could very well have the highest opening weekend for a March release of ALL TIME.

Currently, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice sits atop the top spot for a movie released in March. Almost one year ago, exactly, the DC Comics film had an opening weekend where it earned $166 million at the box office. Early predictions have Beauty and the Beast scoring an unprecedented $180 million. Disney’s track record is stellar, and you cannot doubt the nostalgia factor for a lot of parents and older movie goers who will introduce their children to these wonderful characters and compelling story.

The 1991 original animation was the very first of its kind to receive a Best Picture nomination, although one could argue the songs from the movie and presence in pop culture have what cemented it in the annals of history.

Beauty and the Beast is in theaters now!

Via EW!