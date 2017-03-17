Check Out The First Trailer For Pixar’s Coco

There’s a new Pixar film coming soon to a theater near you!

The latest computer animated movie from Pixar is called “Coco”, which opens at the end of November. And of course, we have the latest trailer, which already has over three million views.

The story follows a little boy named Miguel, who’s a huge fan of a singing mariachi cowboy. Like all Pixar movies, the plot takes a twist into what looks a like a beautiful and magical tour of the Dia de los Muertos, part of a mystery that spans over a hundred years and looks at the boy’s family history.

Enjoy!