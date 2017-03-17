Chris Pratt Debuts New Instagram Series “What’s My Snack”

Chris Pratt is the gift that keeps on giving. Especially on Instagram.

This week while on set for Jurassic World 2, the actor decided to debut a new series of his on Instagram titled “what’s my snack?”. All it involves is Pratt showing off his food for the day, and well, eating it.

The first installment started on Thursday with a cacao, baobab, banana, chia smoothie. The ingredients prove rather difficult for Pratt to pronounce.

#WHATSMYSNACK #JurassicWorld2 A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Mar 16, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

Next was some assorted sashimi or “cat food” as he calls it. “This is one of those things where, when you’re as hungry as I am, everything tastes really good but this is especially good,” he says.

#JurassicWorld2 #WHATSMYSNACK watch me eat cat food like a good little boy A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

However that wasn’t enough to hold him over. “Hi guys, Chris Pratt here for another episode of ‘What’s My Snack?’ and honestly it’s pretty late and I’m so hungry,” he says, whispering. “It’s 10:53 p.m. and I should go to bed but instead I’m gonna maybe eat my snack for tomorrow.”