Darth Vader, R2D2, & BB-8 Parody The Viral BBC Reporter Interrupted By Kids

March 17, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: BB-8, Darth Vader, Parody, R2D2

For over a week now, we’ve been obsessed with BBC reporter, Robert Kelly, and his adorable family. As you know, Kelly’s interview went viral after his kids busted through his office door while he was on LIVE television. And things only got funnier when his wife Kim tried to discretely pull the kids out of the room.

Now the parodies have started rolling in. Everyone’s trying to cash in and get their fifteen minutes of fame. Who better to recreate the scene other than Darth Vader, R2D2, BB-8, and Princess Leia.

Poor Darth. He just wants to talk about how to handle the rebellion. However, it does leave us wondering why Princess Leia, R2D2, and BB-8 are hanging out in Darth’s house???

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live