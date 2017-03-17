Ed Sheeran’s Unfortunate Hair Is The MVP Of This Photo

Ya know, not everyone is perfect.
One of our favorite superstars Ed Sheeran was stopped by a fan while walking the streets of New York for a picture.
As soon as the picture was taken, a gust of wind happened upon the pair, and blew Ed Sheeran’s hair straight up, making it a complete mess.
We don’t think Ed will mind his hair looking a little messy in the pic. His new album Divide is shattering records, including being the third fastest-selling UK album ever with all 16 songs in the singles Top 20.
Via Seventeen