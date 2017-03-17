Ed Sheeran’s Unfortunate Hair Is The MVP Of This Photo

Ya know, not everyone is perfect.

One of our favorite superstars Ed Sheeran was stopped by a fan while walking the streets of New York for a picture.

As soon as the picture was taken, a gust of wind happened upon the pair, and blew Ed Sheeran’s hair straight up, making it a complete mess.

I met Ed Sheeran today and & a gust of wind made my pic with him 10x more exciting pic.twitter.com/9TxR1TE1VG — Talia Calandra (@taliacalandra) March 9, 2017

We don’t think Ed will mind his hair looking a little messy in the pic. His new album Divide is shattering records, including being the third fastest-selling UK album ever with all 16 songs in the singles Top 20.

Via Seventeen