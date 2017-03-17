Twitter Responds To Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Reaction To Her Son’s Team in March Madness

You’d be hard-pressed to cheer louder during March Madness games than Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Her alma mater, Northwestern, not only made it to the dance for the first time the tournament’s 80 year history…

But her son, Charlie Hall, is a walk-on player for the team!

ESPN2 goes split screen as Charlie Hall, Julia Louis Dreyfus' son, checks into the game pic.twitter.com/gKu8nBmyxt — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 10, 2017

Northwestern won its first round game against Vanderbilt. Two schools with non-sports reputations, and Vanderbilt lost in the final seconds.

Saturday afternoon, Northwestern plays top-ranked Gonzaga. If there’s an upset, your busted bracket screams will be drowned out by Julia’s squeals of delight. (Entertainment Tonight)

Where did Charlie get his height? Julia’s only 5’3”. Dad, Brad Hall, also a Northwestern alum is 6’3”.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' family is so cute and her son is beautiful ugh pic.twitter.com/qLNOVXFqTf — Jacob (@itsjmed) February 21, 2017

Believe it or not, @CBSSports gave @charlie_hall23 a camera and a mic to report for them this week. 👀 the preview. https://t.co/ssPJfzDPZ7 — NU Men's Basketball (@NUMensBball) March 15, 2017

Good luck Charlie!