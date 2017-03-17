Twitter Responds To Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Reaction To Her Son’s Team in March Madness

March 17, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Northwestern

You’d be hard-pressed to cheer louder during March Madness games than Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Her alma mater, Northwestern, not only made it to the dance for the first time the tournament’s 80 year history…

But her son, Charlie Hall, is a walk-on player for the team!

Northwestern won its first round game against Vanderbilt. Two schools with non-sports reputations, and Vanderbilt lost in the final seconds.

Saturday afternoon, Northwestern plays top-ranked Gonzaga. If there’s an upset, your busted bracket screams will be drowned out by Julia’s squeals of delight. (Entertainment Tonight)

Where did Charlie get his height? Julia’s only 5’3”. Dad, Brad Hall, also a Northwestern alum is 6’3”.

Good luck Charlie!

