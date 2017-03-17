Liam Payne Strips Down For Magazine Shoot To Promote Solo Album

March 17, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: 1D, AMP 103.7, liam payne, One Direction, Photo Shoot, solo album

In a new photo shoot for Rollacoaster magazine, Liam Payne of One Direction stripped down to promote his upcoming solo album after the band has gone on hiatus since last year 2016.

The 1D artist sent his fans into meltdown with the semi-naked shoot, but also revealed that Donald Trump once kicked him and his bandmates out of one of his hotels.

“Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once,” Liam told the magazine. “You wouldn’t believe it. It was about his daughter.

“He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said ‘well, wake them up’ and I was like ‘no’ and then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage.

 “Obviously in New York we can’t really go outside. New York is ruthless for us. So he was like, ‘OK, then I don’t want you in my hotel.’ So we had to leave.”  
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live