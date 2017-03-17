Liam Payne Strips Down For Magazine Shoot To Promote Solo Album

In a new photo shoot for Rollacoaster magazine, Liam Payne of One Direction stripped down to promote his upcoming solo album after the band has gone on hiatus since last year 2016.

The 1D artist sent his fans into meltdown with the semi-naked shoot, but also revealed that Donald Trump once kicked him and his bandmates out of one of his hotels.

“Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once,” Liam told the magazine. “You wouldn’t believe it. It was about his daughter.

“He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said ‘well, wake them up’ and I was like ‘no’ and then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage.