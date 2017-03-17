LUSH Cosmetics In Northpark Center Holding Grand Opening Ceremony With Free GIfts For First 100 Customers

LUSH Cosmetics will hold a Grand Opening Ceremony for their brand new shop tomorrow at Northpark Center.

Get crackin': #lusheaster products are in shops now! pic.twitter.com/wGhhmxSdK1 — Lush North America (@lushcosmetics) March 16, 2017

Along with their many line of cosmetics and bath bombs, the first 100 customers in the store when it opens will receive free, limited edition VIP LUSH swag. The VIP swag is also available for all who make a purchase of $50 as long as supplies last.

All guests are also encouraged to bring a mason jar and create their very own floral arrangements from their locally sourced flowers.

Their Grand Re-Opening Event occurs tomorrow afternoon from 10am to 2pm at Northpark Center in Dallas!

Via Northpark Center