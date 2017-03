It’s the tweet seen ’round the world.

McDonald’s Twitter account went rogue yesterday, calling out President Donald Trump and his tiny hands. The tweet has been taken down, but not before it was shared 1,152 times and liked 1,242 times.

Come to find out, the tweet did not actually come from the fast food chain. Apparently, their twitter account was hacked.

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

McDonald’s is looking into the situation, but as of right now there is no word on who might have hacked the account.