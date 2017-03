Melania and Barron Trump are reportedly planning to make the full-time move to the White House in June.

TMZ is reporting that this news is contrary to some reports that say the two were planning on living in New York indefinitely. However the June move makes sense considering Barron is still in school.

According to the report, The Trumps have already selected Barron’s new school.

And, apparently White House staffers are already getting the residence ready for their arrival.