Patrick Stewart Uses Marijuana To Alleviate Arthritis Pain

Whether you are for or against marijuana, it’s hard to deny that it does have some medical benefits. A lot of cancer patients use it to help alleviate the symptoms of chemo. Others use it for glaucoma. And then you have Patrick Stewart, who uses it to ease the pain of arthritis.

Yes, that’s right Professor X does the weed. Now before you freak out, he does have a prescription for the drug. According to Stewart…

“Two years ago, in Los Angeles, I was examined by a doctor and given a note which gave me legal permission to purchase, from a registered outlet, cannabis-based products, which I was advised might help the ortho-arthritis in both my hands. This, it would seem, is a genetically-based condition. My mother had badly distorted and painful hands.”

The good news here is that the alternative treatment seems to be working. He’s sleeping better and has more control over his hands. Stewart said…

“I believe that the ointment and spray have significantly reduced the stiffness and pain in my hands. I can make fists, which was not the case before I began this treatment.”

If you’ve ever know anyone with arthritis, then you can probably sympathize with their pain. Imagine hurting all day every day. Even worse when the weather changes. It’s completely understandable to see someone seek out all their options when it comes to trying to control the pain.