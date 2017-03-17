Rockwall’s Second Brewery Opens On St. Patty’s Day Weekend

Hemisphere Brewing Co. will be opening this St. Paddy’s Day weekend.

Hours of operation will be 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. No ticket is required; patrons pay per pour and receive a complimentary pint glass. There will also be catering by Opa! Greek Taverna.

Hemisphere Brewing Co. comes from local beer lovers Brandon Mullins and Ruben Garcia, whose partnership began in 1998 when they were in a band together. After years of playing together — Mullins on drums and Garcia on bass guitar — the two decided to jump into brewing.