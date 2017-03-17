RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 Set To Feature A Star Studded Judging Panel

Last month it was announced that Lady Gaga would be making a surprise appearance on RuPaul’s show as a guest judge for the new up coming season of Drag Race. But she won’t be the only major celeb to show up this season.

With the show being picked up by VH1, it seems that the show has gained a much larger budget since they not only got Lady Gaga, but also the likes of Kesha and former Friends star Lisa Kudrow.

Other guest judges to appear include: Naya Rivera, Meghan Trainor, Cheyenne Jackson, The B-52s, Andie MacDowell, Tori Spelling, Jannie Garth, Denis O’Hare, Noah Galvin, Todrick Hall, Tamar Braxton, Lisa Robertson, Joan Smalls, Candis Cayne, Fortune Feimster and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

The first episode will be Gaga centric, with the girls having to come out in their favourite Gaga look.

Season 9 premiers on VH1 March 24, 2017.