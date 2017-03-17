‘Saturday Night Live’ Makes Historic Change With Live Broadcast Coast-to-Coast

For 4+ decades ‘Live From New York’ was only accurate in the Eastern Time Zone, but NBC has made an unprecedented announcement.

SNL will be comin’ to us live from California to the New York Island. From the Redwood Forest, to the Gulf stream waters…

“That way, everyone is in on the joke at the same time,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt.

It’s about time! All these years, we Texans have been on tape delay.

Jimmy Fallon will host the first of four LIVE shows April 15, followed by Chris Pine, Melissa McCarthy, and Dwayne Johnson.

Can't wait to be back hosting @NBCSNL – LIVE across the country for the 1st time! April 15. Love that show. Love that cast. Here we go! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 16, 2017

SNL’s striking while the iron’s hot – they’re having their most-watched season in 24 years. “Thanks Trump!”