Selena Gomez Doesn’t Know The Password To Her Own Instagram Account: “As Soon As I Became The Most Followed Person I Sort Of Freaked Out”

With 113 million people, Selena Gomez is the most followed person in Instagram history. However, in a new interview with Vogue, the 24-year-old confessed that the mounting pressures and fatigue from the app caused the singer to delete the app from her phone, and concede control of her account to her assistants.

Ok freaking out a little. Thrilled to share my first American @voguemagazine cover with you! Read the story and see the full spread in the link in my bio. Photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Gomez told Vogue, “As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out. I was seeing things I didn’t want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about. I always end up feeling like s–t when I look at Instagram.”

I want to thank Rob Haskell for writing my story. I was a little nervous at how honest I was but you depicted where I'm at perfectly. I'm so grateful @voguemagazine @mertalas @macpiggott ❤️ A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

You can read the entire interview with Selena HERE!

Via Mashable