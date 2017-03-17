SNL To Air Live Coast To Coast For First Time In History; Final Hosts Include The Rock And Melissa McCarthy

Saturday Night Live is enjoying its highest ratings in over two decades, and they soon will do something they have never done in their 42 year history.

For the first time ever, for the final four episodes of this current season, SNL will air live coast to coast. Usually, NBC airs the show on a delay for the west coast, since they are three hours behind New York where the show is produced. This means the final four episodes will air live at 8:30pm out West.

Speaking of those final four episodes, they have booked INCREDIBLE hosts to round out an already amazing season. Chris Pine, Jimmy Fallon, Dwayne Johnson, and Melissa McCarthy are all tapped to host, and this will be the fifth time each for Johnson and McCarthy,

Many could argue that McCarthy has been this season’s breakout star, after a few cameo appearances as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer have received critical acclaim.

An average of 11 million viewers have been watching SNL weekly.

