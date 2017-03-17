“The Bachelorette’s” Robby Hayes Upset That Nick Viall Copied The Engagement Ring He Didn’t Pay For And Was Never Used

Robby Hayes did not make the cut on his season of The Bachelorette. JoJo Fletcher eventually chose Jordan Rodgers as her love, leaving Robby heartbroken, upset, and apparently incredibly bitter.

When Nick Viall presented an engagement ring to Vanessa Grimaldi on Monday’s season finale of The Bachelor, he actually used the same ring Hayes selected for JoJo before she gave him the boot. Robby did not take this news too well.

Designer Neil Lane told ET! that each time a ring isn’t used on the show, it’s thrown back into the pile for rotation. “I bring six rings and over the years, over the nine years, some are the same, some have changed settings or are re-designed, and some are totally new.”

Maybe if he paid for the ring himself he might be justified in being a little ticked, but they both had several to choose from, and they both chose a good-looking ring. If nobody but Robby saw it, does he have any qualms to be mad? He’s happy that the ring found a finger, though. “It was interesting to find out. It didn’t really matter to me — JoJo never saw my ring! But Vanessa looks happy. I’m happy for her and I’m happy for the ring. It was kind of funny for it to happen for the first time in Bachelor history with Nick of all people.”

Did I mention that my favorite movie is 'LORD OF THE RINGS?' 💍😏💎 #bRINGit ——————————————————— #TrendSetter #Goodtaste #NeilLane #TheBachelor #Capgenius A post shared by Robby Hayes (@roberthunter89) on Mar 16, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Via ET