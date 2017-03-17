The Very Best Deals To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!

We know the parade was last week, and it kind of feels like the holiday has come and gone, but TODAY is actually St. Patrick’s Day for real! If you could not celebrate last weekend, or are ready to carry the party into this one, there are tons of restaurant chains that are offering great deals for delicious food and green beer to help you celebrate this wonderful day!

Experts predict that we will spend upwards of $5.3 million for this year’s celebration, which is more than at any point in the 13 years since they began keeping track of our spending. If you don’t want to contribute as much to that figure as you would like, peep some of the best deals some chains have to offer for your St. Patrick’s Day celebration!

Krispy Kreme

McDonald’s

Not only will it be offering its classic Shamrock Shake, it will be joined by the Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, the Shamrock Mocha and the Shamrock Hot Chocolate as well.

TGI Fridays

$3 Green Beer and $3 Jameson Whiskey shots at participating locations

Dunkin’ Donuts

They have shamrock sprinkle doughnuts, as well as a yeast-ring doughnut frosted with chocolate icing and shamrock sprinkles.

Baskin-Robbins

Green ice cream cake, which is decorated with four-leaf clovers, a rainbow and a pot of gold!

Burger King

The Oreo Irish Mint Shake which is their take on the Classic Oreo Cookie Shake.

Via USA Today