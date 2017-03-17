TV Crew Runs For Their Lives As Mount Etna Erupts

March 17, 2017 10:52 AM
Mount Etna has been bubbling up for a while now. Just a couple of weeks ago, the volcano started spewing out some pretty violent lava.

Needless to say, but it’s probably not too safe to hang out near the top of the mountain. Why? You may end up running for your life like these journalists and tourists.

Thankfully, everyone made it out alive. There were a few injuries, at least ten people were injured. Rebecca Morelle, a reporter on assignment said…

“Running down a mountain pelted by rocks, dodging burning boulders and boiling steam — not an experience I ever ever want to repeat.”

 

