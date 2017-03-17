Uber’s Self Driving Cars Need More Help Than We Think

Earlier this month Uber introduced self driving cars in Arizona and Pennsylvanian and its not going as smoothly as they might have thought.

To clear things up, Ubers self driving cars do indeed have a driver sitting behind the wheel in case of anything should happen and the driver needs to take control. According to a leak from Recode, the cars have driven 20,000 miles and at least once every mile, the driver had to take the wheel. The drivers have had to stop the vehicle a few times from hitting pedestrians or property or to better control the jerky steering or hard braking that made customers uncomfortable, according to the leak. There was even a decline in rider experience due to the stress of riding in self driving cars. The next city Uber is looking to use autonomous driving cars is New York.

Maybe they’ll figure out selfdriving cars before they bring them to Dallas.