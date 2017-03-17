Victoria Beckham Introduces Limited-Time Fashion Collaboration With Target

Target is hoping a collaboration with former Spice Girl and fashion icon Victoria Beckham is just what the store needs to boost sales.

My first ever TV advert for #VBxTarget! So much fun with @TargetStyle x VB See it at https://t.co/N9zAK0wKQf TURN IT UP & #spiceupyourlife 🔊 pic.twitter.com/jA7MWpUPCA — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) March 15, 2017

The collection will go on sale next month, and features up to 200 items that range from tops, trousers and rompers for women, along with matching children’s items. Beckham launched her fashion line in 2008, but it will be her first foray into children’s wear.

Beckham told the Associated Press, “I wanted to offer a collection of clothes to women who either couldn’t afford designer prices or didn’t want to pay designer prices. Target is about being inclusive and that is something that is very important to me as a brand as well.” The collection will also include items like coloring books, with inspiration coming from her daughter, Harper and the activities they enjoy together. “It’s really about me and her and our relationship and our shared experience.”

The items will become available beginning April 9th.

Via DFW CBS