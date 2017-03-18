Beauty and the Beast is Waltzing Its Way to the Top of the Boxoffice this Weekend

March 18, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: Beauty and the Beast, Opening Weekend, Record Breaking

It really was beauty that killed the beast.

Its no question that Beauty and the Beast is making its way into our hearts. Ticket sales show the film tracking for a record breaking weekend after bringing in 64.2 million on Friday night from 4,210 locations. Kong: Skull Island and Logan can’t keep up this weekend both dipping in sales. Reviews for the film have been mostly positive, but fans of all ages seem to be taking to the film kindly. Beauty and the Beast is now Estimated to make $170 million after the first 3 days.

