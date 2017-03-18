BREAKING: Chuck Berry Dies at 90

March 18, 2017 5:48 PM
Missouri Police confirmed on Facebook that the rock and roll legend has passed away at 90.

“St. Charles County police responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. today (Saturday, March 18),” the police department said in a statement. “Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques. Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m.

“The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.”

No word yet as to cause of death.

 

