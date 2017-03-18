Former ‘Power Rangers’ Star Pleads Guilty To Murder

Ricardo Medina, who was a popular Power Ranger, has pleaded guilty to killing his roommate with a sword.

The 38-year-old Medina played the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger on Power Rangers Wild Force in 2002, and was the voice of Deker on Power Rangers Samurai in 2011 and 2012.

His plea is voluntary manslaughter: and he’s facing six years in a state prison. He was originally charged with murder and could have faced 26 years to life in prison if he was convicted.

Apparently, two years ago while they were arguing over his girlfriend, Medina used a sword to stab his roommate (Joshua Sutter) in the abdomen. Even though he claimed self defense at first, an autopsy showed Sutter had sharp force and hand injuries that were consistent with defensive wounds.

Source: Fox News

